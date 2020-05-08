Pay electricity bills before June 30 to avoid disconnection: Mescom MD

Only MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) were exempted from paying 'fixed charges' and the rest have to clear their electricity bills before June 30 to avoid penalty and disconnection of electricity, Mescom (Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) Managing Director Snehal Rayamane said on Friday.

“Due to lockdown, the consumption of electricity in each home had increased by 10 to 15%. But the overall consumption of electricity dipped by about 20%,” she informed on the sidelines of the PV-DH phone-in-programme organised at Prajavani’s office in Yenepoya chambers.

She said messages on social media has forced many customers to believe that they were slapped with a hefty electricity bill.

“For instance, if 240 units of power have been consumed in April and May, two electricity bills will be generated showing consumption of 120 units each. The tariff for the first 30 units consumed is different and thus electricity bill is not generated with higher slabs,” Snehal clarified.

The Mescom MD said over 600 gangmen were engaged on contract to prune trees, shift tilting poles and rectify transformers.

To ensure quality power to consumers, feeder segregation was carried out in Shikaripura, Kadur, Tarikeri, Bhadravathi and Shivamogga. Of the total 124 feeders, 40 works were completed, 40 works were in progress and formalities are being completed in 40 works.

The Mescom MD said she was considering demands on separate electricity bills for those residing in apartment complexes.

Sometimes generating bills for apartment complexes with 20% vacant flats is a laborious task, she added.

Mescom had also submitted a proposal seeking an assistance of Rs 45 crore lost due to waiving fixed charges for MSMEs. Chief Engineer Manjappa was also present.