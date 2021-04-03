‘Pay minimum wages to outsourced employees’

A training workshop on minimum wages, ESI, PF, professional tax and GST for all those who have been working on a contract basis in various departments was held under the chairmanship of Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena.

The workshop was organised jointly by the Zilla Panchayat and labour department.

District Labour Officer Anil Jagati said that all outsourced employees should be paid minimum wages as per the guidelines of the government. The private agency that has hired these employees should promptly pay deducted PF to the PF account.

The officials should ensure that outsourced employees are provided with maternity benefit and facilities under the Equal Remuneration Act. The facilities of minimum wages, ESI, PF should be provided for outsourced employees of stenographer, C group employees, computer operators, drivers, D group employees should be brought under the ambit of minimum wages, he added.

The officials should ensure that wages are credited to the account of the employees. The ULBs, hospitals, nursing homes and security agencies should pay outsourced employees as per the circular issued by the labour department.