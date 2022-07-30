Peace committee meeting held in Dakhsina Kannada amid growing communal tension

The Dakshina Kannada district administration on Saturday held a district-level peace committee meeting to address growing communal tensions that have seen an uptick since the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

The meeting, attended by ADGP (law and order) Alok Kumar, IGP (western range) Devjyothi Ray, DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, and others discussed several issues, including recent communal murders and the role of the state.

Participants in the meeting felt that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should have visited the families of the victims killed in recent incidents of communal violence, and called for equal compensation to be given to each affected family.

They further felt that communal incidents were hampering the functioning of educational institutions and hospitals, as well as the hospitality and tourism industry, and highlighted problems with police recruitment in the district

The participants felt that assigning police personnel not native to Dakshina Kannada was affecting the extraction of intelligence and the administration of law and order as many police personnel do not understand the local languages of Tulu, Byari, Konkani, and others.

Commenting on the government’s decision to transfer Praveen Nettaru’s murder case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), participants said that the transfer of the case was likely to raise questions about the capability of local police. Participants also added that the transfer of two cops who carried out a lathi charge in Bellare to quell protests against Nettaru’s murder was likely to lower the morale of local police.

Participants also urged police to address the issue of cannabis and other drugs.

Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said that a number of peace meetings would be held across the district in the coming days.

While members from various religious communities attended Saturday’s meeting, Muslim leaders were absent. Commenting on the same, the deputy commissioner said that the issue is being looked into and that another meeting would be arranged soon that would include Muslim leaders as well.

ADGP Alok Kumar, meanwhile, said that the beat committee, Mohalla committee and peace committees at the station level will be strengthened and meetings will be held regularly to build a bond with the people. Meetings will also be held in sensitive areas to instill confidence in the people.

Responding to a query, the ADGP added that action would be taken against those found to show negligence in discharging their duties. Jurisdictional officers would also be held accountable for their intelligence inputs and public relations.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, check posts have been set up at border areas. KSRP platoons have been deployed at the strategic locations across the districts to prevent any untoward incidents.