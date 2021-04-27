Peaceful Madikeri City Municipal Council elections held amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Madikeri City Municipal Council elections were held peacefully on Tuesday. The elections were held for 23 wards.

The voters took part enthusiastically during the voting process, despite the fear of the Covid-19 pandemic. The future of the candidates will be known on April 30.

People waited in a queue as early as 7 am at the polling booth near the KSRTC bus stand.

A similar scene was found in several other polling booths as well. Even though the number of senior citizen voters was less, women and youth took part in large numbers.

People who were tested positive for Covid-19 were allowed to cast their franchise between 5 pm and 6 pm. The patients wore PPE kits and exercised their franchise.

The candidates expressed their happiness over the good turnout of voters. Many candidates had speculated about a poor turnout due to the pandemic.

However, the spirited show of the voters is a good sign, said the candidates.

The seniors opined that there were no elected representatives at the City Municipal Council from the last two and a half years and the public was fed up with the administration of the officials.

The officials were not listening to the woes of the people in the CMC wards. Hence, the overwhelming attendance by the voters at the polling booths clearly indicated the fact that the people wanted elected representatives in the CMC administration, they added.

Maintenance of rules was given emphasis at the polling booths. The people wore masks and maintained social distancing.

Police vigil was tightened at every polling booth. Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal paid a visit to the various polling booths to review the situation.

Candidates in fray

A total of 108 candidates contested from 23 wards of the CMC.

Both the BJP and Congress had fielded candidates in all the wards while JD(S) had fielded candidates in 22 wards.

SDPI fielded nine candidates, Aam Aadmi Party fielded four candidates and one candidate contested from Karnataka Rastra Sangha.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah arrived at the polling booth at Junior College, Madikeri, along with his family to cast the vote.

MLC Veena Achaiah exercised her franchise at the polling booth in ward number 3.

K G Bopaiah later predicted that BJP will win 15 out of 23 seats and will come to power in the CMC.

He also said that tough rules in the state were inevitable to contain the spread of Covid-19. He suggested conducting Covid-19 tests of people entering Kodagu. Those who test positive should be home quarantined.

Congress leader Mittu Changappa cast his vote at the booth set up in St Micheal School in Madikeri at 7 am, as the first voter. He boasts of holding the record of being the first voter during the past 28 elections.

Workers violate rules

Workers of various political parties and also the supporters of independent candidates were seen flouting the Covid-19 guidelines, near the polling booths.

Voting percentage

At 11 am, there was a voting percentage of 31% and the percentage rose to 63% at 2 pm.