Pejawar Mutt seer in critical but stable condition

Pejawar Mutt pontiff Vishwesha Theertha Swami continued to be on ventilator support on Saturday. He was responding to the treatment.

"The condition of the seer is stable but continues to be critical," read a statement issued by KMC Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty.

The Pejawar Mutt pontiff was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he complained of respiratory problems since 5 am.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will visit the hospital at noon. Former minister Uma Bharati is also likely to visit the seer in the evening.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has inquired about his health with his personal secretary on Saturday morning.