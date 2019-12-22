Pejawar ‘remains stable, yet critical’

The condition of Pejawar Mutt Pontiff Vishwesha Teertha Swami, who is on life supporting system at KMC’s Intensive Care Unit in Manipal, has been described as ‘remains stable, yet critical’.

The hospital authority’s update, released on Sunday (6 pm), stated that the seer continues to be critical and he is on ventilator support. On Friday, the seer was admitted to the hospital after complaining of breathing problem and heart-related complications.

On Sunday, well-known scholar Bannanje Govindacharya and Mutt’s junior seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha visited the hospital to seek information from doctors about any improvement in the seer’s health.

RSS Sarsanghchalak (Chief) Mohan Bhagwat and former deputy prime minister L K Advani’s daughter Pratibha Advani, on behalf of her father, had inquired about seer’s health. The seer will have to remain in hospital until he recovers from the breathing problem, said Dr Sudha Vidyasagar, who is treating the seer.

Vishnumurthi Acharya, personal secretary of seer, urged public not to spread rumors about seer’s health condition as the seer was responding to the treatment. Due to the fear of infection, access to devotees was denied, he added.

Devotees recited ‘Vishnu Sahasranama’ for the speedy recovery of the seer at Sri Raghavendra Mutt in Karkala on Monday.