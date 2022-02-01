Pejawar seer demands suspension of quarry activities

Pejawar seer demands suspension of quarry activities

DHNS
DHNS, Bantwal,
  • Feb 01 2022, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 02:04 ist
Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami visited Karinjeshwara Temple in Bantwal.

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami has urged authorities to suspend the licences of laterite stone and gravel quarry units in and around Karinjeshwara Temple in Bantwal.

The quarry units have affected the sanctity of the temple. The government should wake up and suspend the licenses issued, he demanded.

He was speaking after visiting Karinjeshwara Temple.

A 10 km radius around the temple should be declared as a conserved area. The devotees should join hands to conserve nature, he added.

Hindu Jagarana Vedike leader Radhakrishna Adyantaya said that to save the temple, we have decided to start an indefinite fast and Shiva Maladharane.

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami
Pejawar Mutt Seer
Udupi
quarry activities

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

Sreejesh bags World Games Athlete of the Year Award

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

Can UN do more than just talk about Russia, Ukraine?

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

How India's disinvestment policy has evolved

 