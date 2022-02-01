Pejawar seer demands suspension of quarry activities

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami has urged authorities to suspend the licences of laterite stone and gravel quarry units in and around Karinjeshwara Temple in Bantwal.

The quarry units have affected the sanctity of the temple. The government should wake up and suspend the licenses issued, he demanded.

He was speaking after visiting Karinjeshwara Temple.

A 10 km radius around the temple should be declared as a conserved area. The devotees should join hands to conserve nature, he added.

Hindu Jagarana Vedike leader Radhakrishna Adyantaya said that to save the temple, we have decided to start an indefinite fast and Shiva Maladharane.