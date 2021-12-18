Pejawar seer, Harekala Hajabba felicitated

B-Human felicitated the Pejawar seer and Harekala Hajabba, who had won Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri recently. Pejwar Seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami had won the award posthumously.

Speaking after receiving the felicitation, Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said, “We receive a lot of benefits from society. But, all that one has obtained cannot be returned to society. However, a small amount of it should be returned. The debt of society should be paid back. Selling the orange fruit, a school was built by Hajabba. His style, aim and mission of life must be incorporated into our lives.”

B-Human Vice President Mohammed Amin H H presided over the programme. A cheque for Rs 10 lakh was handed over to Hajabba for his personal use.

Unity Group president Dr Habib Rahman presented a letter to offer a free medical facility for Harekala Hajabba. The same facility has been announced for Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr B M Hegde. Dr Hegde was honoured at his residence.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, DCP Hariram Shankar, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA U T Khader and others were present.