Pejawar seer, Harekala Hajabba felicitated

Pejawar seer, Harekala Hajabba felicitated

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 18 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 23:06 ist
Pejawar seer Vishwa Prasanna Theertha and Harekala Hajabba were felicitated during a programme organised by B-Human in Mangaluru.

B-Human felicitated the Pejawar seer and Harekala Hajabba, who had won Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri recently. Pejwar Seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami had won the award posthumously.

Speaking after receiving the felicitation, Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said, “We receive a lot of benefits from society. But, all that one has obtained cannot be returned to society. However, a small amount of it should be returned. The debt of society should be paid back. Selling the orange fruit, a school was built by Hajabba. His style, aim and mission of life must be incorporated into our lives.”

B-Human Vice President Mohammed Amin H H presided over the programme. A cheque for Rs 10 lakh was handed over to Hajabba for his personal use.

Unity Group president Dr Habib Rahman presented a letter to offer a free medical facility for Harekala Hajabba. The same facility has been announced for Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr B M Hegde. Dr Hegde was honoured at his residence.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, DCP Hariram Shankar, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA U T Khader and others were present.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Harekala Hajabba
Pejawar seer
felicitated
B-Human

Related videos

What's Brewing

Omicron concerns, FII outflows to pull rupee lower

Omicron concerns, FII outflows to pull rupee lower

The abandoned health centres of rural Kashmir

The abandoned health centres of rural Kashmir

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: Report

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: Report

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

 