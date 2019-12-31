‘Pejawar seer was a great saint’

BJP district President Mattar Rathnakar Hegde said the life of Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami was the one that inspired many.

“Udupi’s fame achieved great heights because of the stature of the seer.”

Speaking at the condolence meet, organised by district BJP, to pay tributes to the departed seer, Hegde said the seer was a great saint and people from all walks of life developed great respect for him after he initiated measures to empower dalits and downtrodden by visiting them.

Construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya was his another mission and with the path being cleared by the Supreme Court, the temple will be built. Seer was happy that the SC decision came in his lifetime, Hegde said.

The seer was a religious leader with a difference. He adored the nationalism the most and never hesitated to express his opinion.

Earlier, the disciples of seer offered tributes to their Guruji.