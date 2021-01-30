Pending salary of RTC staff to be released shortly, says Deputy CM Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said that the pending salaries of more than 1.25 lakh employees of four State Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) will be released within three to four days.

“The employees need not panic,” the minister assured while addressing media persons on Saturday. “We will pay full salary for January. Full salaries were paid until November after availing grants from government. Owing to a financial crunch, half salary was paid for December,” he said.

Using Rs 1,760 crore from the government, the salaries were paid and the maintenance work could be taken up in four Corporations. Addressing a query on the demands of the KSRTC workers, Savadi said that nine out of the 10 demands would be fulfilled shortly.

A committee formed for the same has begun to discuss the demands. The government has however made it clear that the demand of KSRTC employees to consider them as government employees cannot be fulfilled.

On the merger of four State RTCs, he said there was no such proposal. Savadi, during his visit to the BJP office here, told party workers that development works in the state had seen a set back following the pandemic. With a slight recovery in the economy, the works will witness a push after the Budget.