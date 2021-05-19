People above 45 yrs get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Virajpet

Seventy-five people received the first dose of vaccination at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in Town Hall, Virajpet, on Wednesday.

Due to the poor availability of vaccines, only the second dose was being administered to the beneficiaries from the past several weeks.

However, from Tuesday, the first dose of vaccination is being administered to people above 45 years of age.

On Tuesday, 150 people received the first dose of the vaccine.

Tahsildar R Yoganand visited the vaccination centre on Wednesday and called upon the people to maintain precautions against the second wave of Covid-19.

“Eighty-four Covid-19 patients have been availing treatment at the Covid Care Centre set up in Morarji Desai Residential School in Arji. All of them are responding well to the treatment,” he said.

Stating that there are several people in the town limits suffering from cold and fever, he noted that many of them including those who are supposed to be in home isolation, are roaming outside.

Therefore, health workers have been deployed for house visits in all 18 wards of the Town Panchayat. The throat swabs of the infected, the primary and secondary contacts of the infected will be collected for testing, he added.