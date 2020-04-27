People air grievances related to ration distribution

A lot of people aired their grievances related to Food and Civil Supplies department and sought government's help in distribution of ration items to the eligible beneficiaries at the fair price shops in the district during lockdown period.

The citizens spoke to Deputy Director of Food and Civil Supplies Gaurav Kumar Shetty during the phone-in programme conducted by district administration on Monday.

Prabhu Kumar from Virajpet said that he has a BPL card but when he went to avail ration recently, he was told that the ration card had been cancelled.

The official said that the card was suspended as Prabhu had not availed food grain for the last four months. He can renew the card by providing bio-metrics at the taluk Food department, after the lockdown.

Upendra from Virajpet complained that even though he had applied for the ration card in December, the card had not been issued till now.

The deputy director said that the ration cards would be issued after the lockdown, as per the regulations.

Ramakrishna from Chelavara village said he had applied for APL card but could not provide bio-metrics. He wanted to know whether he was eligible to receive food grains. The official stated that those who have already applied for APL card, may obtain 10 kg of rice for the month of May, by paying Rs 15 per kg.

A citizen from Virajpet called during the phone-in programme and sought guidance to get new ration card as he had lost his card.

Gaurav Kumar Shetty said that the person can visit the taluk Food department office and by providing his Aadhaar card number, may obtain new ration card.

Covid-19 Nodal Officer Shrinivas was present.