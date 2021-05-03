People can purchase essentials only two days a week, says DC

With the rise in Covid cases, Kodagu district administration has decided to initiate tougher measures in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that the public will be allowed to purchase essential commodities only two days a week, that is, Tuesdays and Fridays, from 6 am and 12 noon.

Shops selling grocery, fruits, vegetables and meat are allowed to open during the period.

The rules are not applicable to medical shops and petrol bunks. The sale of milk and milk products and newspapers are allowed daily from 6 am to 10 am, she informed reporters.