'People coming from other countries to be quarantined'

Dakshina Kannada district administration has taken steps to quarantine people returning after having lost their jobs in foreign countries.

Marriages hall, general halls and hostels are being identified for the purpose, a source said.

Coronavirus scare also has forced many people from foreign countries, those in including Gulf countries, to return to their native villages. The Gulf countries are also sending back those staying illegally there. Once the flight services resume, thousands of people are likely to return to the country.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said, "Some countries have started booking air tickets. Residents from coastal districts are eager to get back to their native villages. The flight services will resume once the Covid-19 spread is contained. The preparations are in progress to screen people, who will arrive at Mangalore International Airport, and later quarantine them."

“All those, who arrive at Mangalore Airport, will not be quarantined in the district. After the health check-up, they will be sent back to their districts in buses. More than 4,000 people are likely to return to Dakshina Kannada. Some places of worship too have taken an interest to provide shelter to quarantine the people. All possibilities are being looked into,” he added.