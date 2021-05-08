People engage in panic buying in Kodagu

People thronged various shops on Friday as relaxation was provided to purchase essentials between 6 am and 12 noon.

The density of vehicles was high on roads leading to markets.

Almost all the grocery shops were crowded. People completely forgot about social distancing while buying items in most places.

There were many people at the medical shops as well. People waited in a queue in front of the fair price shops and at the ATMs.

A facility was provided at government and private bus stands for the sale and purchase of vegetables.

Police personnel struggle to control the traffic. Several vehicles were diverted to avoid traffic logjam. Dense traffic was witnessed in KSRTC Road and Sunanda Beedhi in Virajpet.

Social activist Anil Kumar said that there is a rush in the shops as people are allowed to purchase essential items only for two days a week. Instead of better control, this will facilitate the spread of the virus.

Therefore, to control the rush, people should be allowed to purchase items three days a week, he added.

Sadik from Virajpet said that a lot of people from rural areas come to the town to purchase items. As there is no public transport, it will be 10 am by the time they reach the town. By that time, the shops will be crowded and they cannot purchase all items they need.

The administration should take measures to provide essential items at the doorstep of people in rural areas, he added.

A similar situation was witnessed in Shanivarasanthe after the shops opened on Friday at 6 am, after two days of complete lockdown. Villagers, farmers and labourers visited the shops to buy essentials.

Lots of customers were seen in grocery, fish and meat stalls. Due to the overcrowding of vehicles, the traffic turned chaotic at Kitturu Rani Chennamma Circle.

Police personnel and Gram Panchayat personnel issued warnings to the people and requested them to follow social distancing.

Fines were levied on the shops where social distancing was not adhered to. By noon, all shops were closed.

People bought vegetables at Gudugalale Jatra maidan, earmarked for the purpose.