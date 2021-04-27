People in Kodagu told to follow precautionary measures

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal and Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra have requested the people to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 regulations, to control the pandemic.

The deputy commissioner said that the orders being issued by the government and the district administration from time to time should be followed.

Non-adherence to Covid-19 guidelines such as not wearing masks and failing to maintain social distance in public places will be considered seriously, she added.

“It has been observed that the rules are flouted in markets, bus stands and other places in the district. These violations will be considered an offence as per Section 5, 6 and 8 of The Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act - 2020. Cases will be registered against individuals and vendors violating the Act,” she said.

DC visits district hospital

The deputy commissioner paid a visit to the designated Covid-19 hospital on Tuesday and inspected the stock of necessary medicines at the hospital.

She gathered information about the working of the oxygen plant set up on the premises of the hospital.

KoIMS director Dr Cariappa and district health and family welfare officer Dr K Mohan were present.

Vaccination centre shifted

Charulata Somal said that the Covid-19 vaccination centre operating on the premises of the designated Covid-19 hospital has been temporarily shifted to St Micheal School till further orders.

She added that people who are above 18 years of age may enrol for vaccination on the CoWIN portal.