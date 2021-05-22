People in vulnerable regions to be shifted to safer locations: DC

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal issued directions to the tahsildar of Virajpet and executive officer of the Town Panchayat to initiate measures towards shifting the people residing on Ayyappa Hills in Virajpet Town and those living in Nehru Nagar, to safer locations.

She was speaking during a meeting held at her office, regarding preparedness to face the monsoon situation in Virajpet taluk.

The deputy commissioner said that the vulnerable regions during the rainy season have been identified.

A proposal has already been submitted to the state government towards providing rehabilitation to the families dwelling in Ayyappa Hills and Nehru Nagar, among others. However, the families will be shifted to safer locations, temporarily, she said.

Precautions should be taken in Nitturu and Balele which are generally prone to floods during the rainy season, she added.

She asked the officials to ensure that the people do not face any inconvenience during the rainy season, regarding access to essential items.

"Relief centres should be opened wherever necessary," she added.

Tahsildar Yogananda said that 57 families in Ayyappa Hills and Nehru Nagar need to be translocated. Also, Thora and the nearby regions have been identified as vulnerable places. Measures will be taken to shift the residents in these areas to safer places.

Residents in Vijayanagara in Virajpet town are also expected to face difficulties during the monsoon, he added.

DySP Jayakumar felt there is a need to carry out desilting of the canals in Gonikoppa.

Hobli level nodal officers C Shivakumar, Shashidhar, Gurushantappa, Tammaiah and others furnished information regarding precautionary measures taken in the flood-prone regions in their respective jurisdictions.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra was also present in the meeting.