People make futile attempts to barge into liquor shops

As the liquor shops have closed since the lockdown began, some people made futile attempts to break open the liquor shops in Somwarpet town, including the government-owned MSIL.

Attempts were made to steal liquor from MSIL liquor outlet and Adarsh Bar near the post office. But, as the way leading to the bar counter was sealed, they could not proceed and returned empty-handed.

Police have inspected the CCTV footage of the shops.

It is said that the thieves attempted to burgle the shop as all the liquor stored in houses is out of stock. It has been 15 days since the liquor shops have remained closed. In some places, the liquor was sold illegally, at a higher price.