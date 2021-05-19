People object to the change of ZP constituency

Citizens of Napoklu have objected to the move by the government of changing the Napoklu ZP constituency as the Emmemadu ZP constituency.

Napoklu ZP constituency has been part of the district and was identified during the Zilla Panchayat elections when the Panchayat Raj system came into existence here. Emmemadu was part of Napoklu Zilla Panchayat so far.

But, the government has issued an order mentioning Napoklu ZP constituency as Emmemadu ZP constituency. The people have condemned the move by the government and have urged the deputy commissioner to tell the reason behind the change.

No public opinion was collected before taking the decision, the people said.

Emmemadu region was declared as a Gram Panchayat only five years ago and has no eligibility to become a Zilla Panchayat constituency, they said.

Napoklu, which was the taluk centre during the colonial period, comprises the police station built in 1856, the primary school built in 1870 and a hospital built in 1893. Also, it houses Nadakatcheri, Sub Treasury, High School, PU College and degree college, apart from the branches of nationalised banks.

The name of the constituency which has a rich history cannot be changed overnight, said the people.

If the old name is not retained, severe protests will be inevitable. The people may have to boycott all the upcoming elections, said leader Padiyammanda Murali Karumbaiah.