People perform rituals at Triveni Sangama

DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Jul 06 2021, 23:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 00:23 ist
People perform religious rituals at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala.

As the district administration has given permission to the people to perform rituals for the deceased members of their families at Triveni Sangama in Bhaganandala, the ‘Asthi Visarjana’ was carried out by people on Tuesday.

Following the Covid-19 lockdown, there was a ban on religious rituals for the last two months. Many people had requested the district administration to permit to carry out the ‘Asthi Visarjana’ ritual as the process has to be done within 16 days of the death.

Triveni Sangama is known to the best place to carry out the ritual, owing to religious beliefs.

