People’s panel meets the injured in police firing

Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice V Gopala Gowda, former state public prosecutor B T Venkatesh and journalist Sugata Srinivasaraju met the people injured in police firing at Highland and Unity Hospitals as part of the Janata Adalat on Tuesday.

They documented the statements of five injured victims, hospital chief and doctors treating the injured.

The team met Abusali Kandak, who was seriously injured in the police firing and is undergoing treatment at Highland Hospital, and collected information from him. Imran, whose intestine was damaged in the incident and is recovering slowly after surgery, also interacted with the team. They also met the family of Abdul Jaleel killed in the firing.

The family members informed the team that they had witnessed the police firing that claimed Jaleel’s life through a window.

The team had visited the spots where protesters had gathered on Nellikai Road, Beebi Alabi Road and the surrounding areas of Mangaluru North Police Station, where the police firing had taken place on December 19.