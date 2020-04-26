‘People should instil confidence in Covid-19 patients’

More than taking medicines to treat Covid-19, the focus should be on achieving mental stability, stressed a patient who was cured of Covid-19 in Udupi.

“I was totally upset after I tested positive. But, the doctors and nurses took care of me with love and instilled confidence in my life, which helped me in my battle against Covid-19,” the coronavirus patient said.

He recollected that he fell ill soon after returning from Dubai on March 23.

"Immediately, I drove to the district hospital in my vehicle and got admitted. My throat swab samples tested positive for Covid-19 on March 25. I was treated in a separate ward. When I was worried about what next, it was the doctors and nurses who drove the fears away in me," he recollected with gratitude.

I was given food on time. They asked me to practise yoga, meditation, speak to my relatives, friends and family members over the phone. Over a period of time, I began to relax.

“The hospital staff risked their life to treat me. Though I was irritated while wearing PPE suit, they treated me well," he said.

He showered praises on the tireless service rendered by doctors and nurses at the hospital.

Depending on the symptoms, treatment is given to Covid-19 patients. To develop immunity, nutritious food, fruits and juice were supplied. The doctors were advising the patients to drink sufficient water.

“While being discharged from the hospital, I was advised to remain quarantined at home, which I am following faithfully. KMC canteen is supplying food for me daily. I can never forget the cooperation I received from district administration, police and health officials," he said.

He said it is the society which should change its attitude towards Covid patients.

"Instead of destroying the image of patients, people should instil confidence in them,” he stressed.