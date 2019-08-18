People take inebriated doctor to task

People have registered their protest against the behaviour of a doctor who was allegedly found in an inebriated state while on duty.

The accused doctor was on night shift duty at the community health centre in Napoklu on Saturday. When an injured patient from the flood relief centre was brought to the health centre for a medical check-up, the doctor, in a drunken state, checked the patient.

Some people captured a video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media. A verbal spat took place between the doctor and the people.

In the video footage, people were seen taking the doctor to task by asking how can he diagnose a patient while being drunk. The doctor bluntly replies “I am not drunk.

Don’t consume the medicine prescribed by me. You will

die.”

People have demanded action against the doctor.