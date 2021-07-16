People wait from midnight for vaccine

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Jul 16 2021, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 23:41 ist

People in the region waited outside the vaccination centre from midnight, for the Covid-19 vaccine.

A vaccination drive was organised by the government primary health centre, at the community hall in Aluru Siddapura village, for those eligible for the second dose of the vaccination.

About 100 vaccines were available at the centre and the drive was to start from 9.30 am. Tokens were issued from 7.30 am onwards.

However, some beneficiaries waited at the premises of the vaccination centre from 2 am itself. Some had even arrived at 5 am.

The hospital staff had a hard time distributing the tokens.

The vaccination started at the scheduled time and those who did not get tokens returned disappointed.

