People's condition has not changed after conversion: MP

MP Pratap Simha said that some people are getting converted to other religions out of greed.

Reservation facilities should not be given to them. The converted people should be convinced to return to their original religion, he added.

Speaking to reporters in Madikeri on Friday, he said that some people who had been worshipping ‘Maramma’ are now worshipping ‘Mary’.

“However, neither their situation has changed, nor are they respected. The colonies of converted people have not developed,” said Simha.

The MP further said that people are converted to other religions under the pretext of discrimination. The government will form laws to prevent religious conversion.

On the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, he said that the rise was due to the Covid-19 situation.

The government is aware of people’s problems. Things will fall into place in a few days, he added.