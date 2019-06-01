Pepper vines feel the ‘heat’, many wilt in sun

The sweltering heat and rise in temperature has affected black pepper vines in Malnad.

Without water, pepper vines have started to wilt.

The sweltering heat has affected the pepper production as well. The pepper vines have started to wither and tender pepper bunches are falling on the ground. To add to this, the price of pepper has dropped affecting farmers further.

Farmers said, “If weed remover is sprayed, then it (chemicals) falls on the pepper vines adversely affecting them.”

Farmer Kalkuli Chandra Hegde said, “The failure of rain in September has affected all the horticultural crops. The pepper vines are suffering from water shortage, which will have an impact on the production. The government should come to the rescue of the farmers.”

Assistant Horticulture Director Krishna said, ‘’The farmers should water at least once in a week for the survival of the pepper vines. The drip irrigation should be implemented. Organic manure should be used. The spraying of Bordeaux mixture in the beginning of rainy season and application of manure will help in getting good yield.”