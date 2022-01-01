Perdoor Yakshotsava till Jan 10

To tide over the problems faced by the Perdoor Yakshagana Mela following the night curfew, the mela followers are organising Perdoor Yakshotsava till January 10.

The Yakshagana artistes have been facing difficulties for the past two years owing to the restrictions.

The mela had started its Yakshagana show in November. However, the night curfew imposed posed a hindrance. As a result, all the 'Harake Seve' of Yakshagana will be staged from 3 pm to 9.30 pm.

The Perdoor and Saligrama melas had Yakshagana shows in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga. The mela spends lakhs on each show. The Perdoor Ananthapadmanabha Yakshagana Mandali had commenced its season’s tirugata (tour) on November 30. Owing to the night curfew, the organisers of Yakshagana shows in Theerthahalli, Sagar and other places have postponed the Yakshagana show.

To help the artistes, the followers of the mela are hosting Perdoor Yakshotsava from 6.30 pm to 10 pm in front of the temple in Perdoor.

Bakkigudde Yakshabimanigala Sangha organised Yakshagana on the theme 'Dakshayajna' on Saturday. On January 3, Shambhu Shankara Shetty will organise Yakshagana titled 'Chandrahasa,' YakshalokaVijaya will be hosted by Subraya Kalyana Mantapa (January 4), 'Krishnarjuna' will be hosted by Vishwakarma Carpenter Balaga (Jan 5). Such shows will continue till January 10.

When the organisers postponed the booked Yakshagana show owing to night curfew restrictions, Perdoor Abhimanigalu decided to host the Yakshagana shows for the benefit of the artistes.

"The mela followers have been hosting the show. The show is held daily," said Perdoor Mela owner Y Karunakar Shetty.

Saligrama Mela had scheduled a Yakshagana on Saturday (Jan 1) at Adi Udupi Bypass. However, owing to the restrictions, it has been postponed.

The prasanga of the Yakshagana could not be staged within the time limits. The Yakshagana will be staged once the rules are relaxed, said Srivatsa Upadhya, Yakshabhimani Balaga Padu Alevoor.