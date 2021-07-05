‘Permission given for salons, tailoring shops to operate’

Permission has been given for the salons, photography studios, jewellery shops and tailoring shops to operate in Virajpet and Ponnampet taluks from Monday to Friday, said Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah.

Speaking at the Covid-19 task force committee meeting held at Ponnampet taluk panchayat hall, the MLA said that several sections were not allowed to function during the lockdown.

“After several representations were received from the organisations, it was decided to allow salons, photography studios, tailoring shops and jewellery shops to operate. However, following the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and the regulations are must in the places of business,” he said and stressed following all safety measures.

Tahsildar Yogananda, DySP Jayakumar and Taluk Panchayat executive officer Koniyanda Appanna were present.