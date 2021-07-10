'Permission to enter Kodagu only with documents'

MLA K G Bopaiah said that people from Kerala can enter Kodagu only after furnishing an RT-PCR negative certificate or the Covid vaccination certificate.

He said that the positivity rate in Kerala and Maharashtra is on the rise. The increase in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala has raised concern.

A negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test, not older than 72 hours, is mandatory for travellers from Kerala to enter Karnataka. The officials at the check post should be alert, he said.

Measures will be taken to check the entry of people from Kerala using the Dakshina Kannada registered vehicles through Sampaje Ghat, said the MLA.

If the date of the negative certificate of the drivers of goods vehicles had expired, then rapid antigen tests should be conducted on them at the check post. The minimum fee should be fixed for rapid antigen tests at the check posts, said Bopaiah.

“I will discuss the issue with the deputy commissioner,” he added.