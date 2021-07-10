'Permission to enter Kodagu only with documents'

'Permission to enter Kodagu only with documents'

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jul 10 2021, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 22:36 ist

MLA K G Bopaiah said that people from Kerala can enter Kodagu only after furnishing an RT-PCR negative certificate or the Covid vaccination certificate.

He said that the positivity rate in Kerala and Maharashtra is on the rise. The increase in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring Kerala has raised concern. 

A negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test, not older than 72 hours, is mandatory for travellers from Kerala to enter Karnataka. The officials at the check post should be alert, he said.

Measures will be taken to check the entry of people from Kerala using the Dakshina Kannada registered vehicles through Sampaje Ghat, said the MLA.

If the date of the negative certificate of the drivers of goods vehicles had expired, then rapid antigen tests should be conducted on them at the check post. The minimum fee should be fixed for rapid antigen tests at the check posts, said Bopaiah.

“I will discuss the issue with the deputy commissioner,” he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

MLA K G Bopaiah
people from Kerala
Covid-19
Kodagu
Covid negative certificate

Related videos

What's Brewing

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

 