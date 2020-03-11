Person returning from Dubai tested negative for Covid-19

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Roopesh confirmed that the swab sample of the person who was quarantined after returning from Dubai has tested negative for Covid-19.

He was diagnosed with fever and initially refused to follow doctor’s suggestions. However, he was quarantined after the authorities convinced him. As per the medical report received on Wednesday, he has tested negative for Covid-19.

While addressing the media at the DC’s court hall on Wednesday, the deputy commissioner said that 49 people returning from foreign countries were subjected to medical quarantine for 28 days.

So far, five people had completed the quarantine period and all of them had tested negative for Covid-19. Swab samples were collected from 10 persons and reports of seven of them were negative. The reports of the remaining three were yet to be delivered to them. Passengers arriving at Mangaluru are being subject to medical tests at NMPT and MIA. The deputy commissioner said that the people are advised to undergo house quarantine for 14 days after returning from foreign countries. If symptoms appear within this period, they should immediately consult the doctor. Sindhu B Roopesh said, “The government had issued directions to the district administration on initiating strict action against those who do not cooperate with district administration and the health department in conducting medical tests and quarantining the person.”

There have been no cases of Covid-19 in the district so far. Precautionary measures are being taken in the district after several cases of Covid-19 were confirmed positive in Bengaluru,” she added.

District Surgeon Dr H R Rajeshwari Devi said isolation wards were opened in nine hospitals including District Wenlock Hospital. WHO standards are being followed. 108 ambulance had been stationed at Mangaluru International Airport. Medical staff, paramedical staff and lab technicians were provided with the necessary training, she said.

“Healthy persons need not wear masks. They are meant for infected persons and people who are taking care of them.”

For information on Covid-19, people may contact control room numbers: 104 / 1077 / 0824 - 2442 590.