Petrol bunks witness huge crowds following Budget 2021

As the fuel prices were hiked from the midnight of February 1, following the 4% Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) imposed on fuel as announced in the Union Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, vehicle drivers thronged the petrol bunks to purchase petrol and diesel at the older rates, on Monday noon and evening.

A beeline was seen at the petrol bunks near Toll Gate, Baichanahalli, Madapattana, Koodige and Hebbale. Bike, car, taxi, lorry and bus drivers were seen filling the fuel tanks.

‘No stock’ board were mounted in several petrol bunks.

Vehicle driver Ganesh expressed his anger against the hiked fuel price and said that the soaring price will have an adverse effect on the commoners.