Prajavani, sister publication of Deccan Herald, will organise phone-in programme with Senior Superintendent of Post Offices N Sriharsha on September 25 between 10.30 am and 11.30 am.

Public can dial toll free 18005992220 and seek answers on how to open savings account in the post office, India Post Payments Bank, philately, special courier service and also on measures taken to convert post offices into a people-friendly office.