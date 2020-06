Prajavani, the sister publication of Deccan Herald, will organise a phone-in programme with DDPI Malleswamy between 10.30 am and 11.30 am on June 23.

The public can dial can the toll-free number (18005992220) and mobilephone: 94484 70175, to seek information on preparedness for SSLC exams, vehicle arrangement to ferry students, masks and sanitisers for students and preparation of school reopening.