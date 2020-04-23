Phone-in programmes by Kodagu district administration

Phone-in programmes by Kodagu district administration

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 23 2020, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 00:38 ist

In order to solve people's problems in an effective way, the district administration will conduct live phone-in programmes between April 24 and May 11 from 3 pm to 4 pm, stated a press release.

The people may call DC's office control number 1077 and convey there issue on the specified topics.

The topic for the phone-in programme is as follows: April 24 - Health and Family Welfare, April 27 - Food and Civil Supplies, April 29 - Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, May 2 - Agriculture and Horticulture, May 4 - Urban Local Bodies, May 6 - Specially-abled and senior citizens and Women and Child Welfare, May 8 - Social welfare and ITDP and May 11 - Forest department.

Officials from the respective departments will respond to the issues of citizens.

