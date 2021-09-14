Physical classes to resume in Kodagu from Sept 17

The district administration has issued an order to restart physical classes for high schools and colleges in Kodagu from September 17.

The classes will be restarting after one and a half years.

Even though physical classes have resumed in other parts of the state, in Kodagu, the classes did not commence as the Covid-19 positivity rate had not come down.

But, as the Covid rate for the last few days has been less than 2%, the district administration of Kodagu has decided to reopen all high schools, technical and diploma colleges, PU colleges, degree colleges and post-graduate colleges.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal has stated that the premises of schools, colleges and hostels should be sanitised. The teaching and non-teaching staff should have compulsorily obtained at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

Students of degree and post-graduation courses should have availed at least one dose of vaccination. Parents of the students too should have been vaccinated. This should be ensured by the educational institutions, she said.

The officials and staff of BCM, minority and social welfare hostels should have taken at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, stated the order.

The order further stated that in every educational institution and college, one room should be reserved for isolation. The officials concerned should take measures to restart the operations of KSRTC and private buses in the rural areas.

DDPI Shridhar said that there are 45 government schools, 47 aided schools and 77 unaided schools in the district.

Physical classes will not be held for the students from classes six to eight. These classes will be restarted after reviewing the situation.

There are 15,000 students from classes nine and 10 in the district. Currently, the classes will be held for half-day.

Batches have not been formed as there are fewer students in the district. If there is a need to form batches, the headteachers of the respective schools may take the decision.

The teachers have been asked to follow all precautionary measures, said the DDPI.