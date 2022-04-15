Physical disability not a deterrent for this rank student

Contrary to what many think, physical disability does not necessarily mean a lack of ability to perform well. This is what Adithya Bhat, a student of Sri Rama Degree College in Kalladka had proved, by securing the ninth rank in the final year BCom examination conducted by Mangalore University.

It will be a proud moment for his teachers, family members and friends when he receives a rank certificate from Karnataka Governor and Chancellor of Mangalore University Thaawar Chand Gehlot during the 40th annual convocation of Mangalore University on April 23.

He has secured 93.85% marks in the BCom examination. Though he is wheelchair-bound, he is full of hope and positivity and attributes his success to his lecturers, parents and classmates.

He has scored full marks in the accountancy subject in all six semesters of the BCom.

Adithya, who resides near Soorikumeru, has weakness in the muscles of his legs.

“My father Ganesh Bhat used to take me to college situated around 13 km from the house daily. Further, the college too had arranged all the classrooms on the ground floor to help me. My lecturers and classmates would help me while I was at college. They would help me in getting food at noon, washing hands and other activities in the college,” he told DH.

Persistence and hard work help to achieve success. Physical limitations can't stop an individual from achieving goals and success, he said.

“I used to revise the lessons taught in the classrooms daily. I want to write competitive exams like that of banking and have been preparing for it by attending online coaching classes,” he said.

Incapacitated at a tender age, he said his movements were slow till he reached class 5. Later, he remained bound to a wheelchair.

Aditya had even scored well in SSLC and PU examinations by securing 96% marks. He had studied in Mani Balavikasa English Medium School till SSLC and later joined Sri Rama College in Kalladka.