Pigmy collectors demand release of commission

Urging authorities to relax rules implemented by District Central Cooperative Bank and to release the commission amount, the members of District Pigmy Collectors’ Association staged a protest in front of the DC’s office in Madikeri.

Association district president M D Nanaiah said that pigmy collectors have been working for the financial growth of DCC Bank through pigmy collections.

But, instead of helping the pigmy collectors, the management of DCC Bank has harassed the collectors, he alleged.

To support the pigmy collectors during the Covid-19 pandemic, a district-level association was formed.

As per the rules, the pigmy collectors have been asked to take up the responsibility of recovery of Mudra loans. Even the commission amount has not been paid for the last two years. It is an injustice to those who have been working honestly, he said.