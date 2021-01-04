Pigmy collectors demand release of commission

Pigmy collectors demand release of commission

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 04 2021, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 00:23 ist
Members of District Pigmy Collectors’ Association stage a protest in front of the DC’s office in Madikeri.

Urging authorities to relax rules implemented by District Central Cooperative Bank and to release the commission amount, the members of District Pigmy Collectors’ Association staged a protest in front of the DC’s office in Madikeri. 

Association district president M D Nanaiah said that pigmy collectors have been working for the financial growth of DCC Bank through pigmy collections.

But, instead of helping the pigmy collectors, the management of DCC Bank has harassed the collectors, he alleged. 

To support the pigmy collectors during the Covid-19 pandemic, a district-level association was formed.

As per the rules, the pigmy collectors have been asked to take up the responsibility of recovery of Mudra loans. Even the commission amount has not been paid for the last two years. It is an injustice to those who have been working honestly, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kodagu
protest
cooperative banks

What's Brewing

Does coconut oil deserve its health halo?

Does coconut oil deserve its health halo?

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

5 Ravi Teja movies to watch before 'Krack'

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

After a chaotic 2020, new year starts on promising note

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

Scientists identify ways of preventing next pandemic

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

South Korea towns face 'crisis of extinction'

 