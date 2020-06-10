Pilikula Nisargadhama opens for the public

Dr Shivarama Karanth Nisargadhama in Pilikula was opened to the public from Wednesday.

As per the directions of the government, visitors were allowed inside Pilikula Biological Park, Lake Garden, Artisans Village, Arboretum, and Guthumane. However, the Regional Science Centre and Planetarium remained close to the visitors.

Spread over an area of 370 acres, Pilikula Nisargadhama had remained closed since March 25, when lockdown 1.0 came into force. All precautionary measures have been taken before opening the Nisargadhama for the public.

“A few visitors came on Wednesday. As the region received rain since morning, the number of visitors is likely to improve in the days to come,” Pilikula Biological Park Director H J Jayaprakash Bhandary told DH.

The visitors had to maintain 6 feet physical distance. Those who failed to wear mask were denied entry to the park. All the visitors underwent thermal scanning before entering the park.

Those suffering from fever, cough, cold and breathlessness will not be allowed inside the park. No permission was granted for children to play in the lake.

Bhandary said thermal scanners and hand sanitising equipment for staff and visitors were in place.

"Due care has also been taken to sanitise the biological park premises. The railings are also sanitised frequently," he added.