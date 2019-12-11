Piracy of ‘Aatidonji Dina’ upsets crew

The cast and crew of Tulu film ‘Aatidonji Dina’ have condemned the piracy of the film.

Vaibhav Prashanth, one of the producers, said on Wednesday, the film is running successfully after two weeks

of release, yet people have uploaded a video of the movie on social media and piracy sites. A complaint has been lodged with Mangaluru Cyber Crime Police in this connection.

Prashanth added that the team of the film is not competing with other films but means to contribute to the Tulu film industry. “It was the dream of the director Muhammed Harris Konajekallu to present a story which could be enjoyed with the family and having quality of mainstream films. Unfortunately, Harris passed away in an accident, before the release of the film.