Places of worship reopen in Kodagu district

  • Jun 08 2020, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 23:31 ist
A mass was held at St Antony Church in Suntikoppa on Monday.

Bhagandeshwara Temple of Bhagamandala was reopened for devotees on Monday, after lockdown of around three months.

The ‘Nitya puja’ was performed by the priests, in the presence of devotees who had come from neighbouring places. Around 40 devotees visited the temple and had the glimpse of Lord Bhagandeshwara on Monday morning.

Devotees wore masks and their temperature was checked at the entrance of the temple, as per the norms. The people observed social distancing and used sanitisers provided by the temple. Devotees are not allowed to touch any items in the temple.

Prayers were offered at Talacauvery Kshetra as well.

The temple management said that except regular prayers, no ‘sevas’ will be performed in Bhagandeshwara temple and Talacauvery Kshetra. There is no permission for performing ‘pinda pradana’, ‘kesha mundana’ and other rituals at Triveni Sangama, as per government norms.

Bhagandeshwara Temple executive officer Jagadish and Parupattedar Ponnanna made the arrangements.

Several devotees visited Omkareshwara temple in Madikeri, Kodanda Rama Mandira and Chamundeshwari Temple in Suntikoppa.

Churches and mosques were also reopened for the devout on Monday. Mass was held at St Antony Church by Parish Priest Fr Edward William Saldanha.

At mosques, Namaz was performed for ten minutes with a limited number of worshippers.

