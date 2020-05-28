Plaint against Brahmanda Guruji

Kodagu Growers' Federation has lodged a complaint against Brahmanda Guruji, who has predicted that the entire Kodagu district would be destroyed due to an earthquake of high magnitude.

The Federation, which lodged the complaint at Srimangala police station, has urged the police to take strict legal action against the self-styled astrologer as he has created panic among the people through his statement.

"If the Guruji claims that his prediction is true, he should clearly mention the date and time of the calamity", Federation general secretary Annira Harish Madappa, Joint Secretary Bachangada Dada Devaiah and Treasurer Manira Vijaya Nanjapa said.