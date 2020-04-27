Plaints to DC, SP against collecting contributions

Plaints to DC, SP against collecting contributions

  Apr 27 2020
K G Bopaiah

MLA K G Bopaiah said that booth-level activists of BJP were visiting the houses of party workers and were collecting Rs 100, while maintaining social distance.

An amount of Rs 18 lakh was collected and sent to PM's relief fund till now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested the BJP workers to contribute Rs 100 towards Covid-19 relief measures, Bopaiah added.

"But, complaints were lodged to Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police against the collection of contributions. Napoklu police have conducted a raid at the residence of Chelavara village BJP booth committee President Kuttana Radhakrishna (Ravi) on Sunday at 8.30 pm and have seized the book containing details of the contributions. The party workers were also produced before the DySP, which is not correct," the MLA said.

He urged the district administration to ensure that such incidents didn’t repeated. Also, appropriate action should be initiated against Pattacharavanda Subbaiah, who had lodged a false complaint, he added.
 

