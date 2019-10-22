Dr Parvathi Appaiah assumed charge as the chairperson of Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy recently.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed members Janaki Machaiah, Babbira Saraswathi, Shambhaiah, P Prabhukumar and Mechira Subhash Nanaiah also assumed

charge as the members of the academy.

Dr Parvathi Appaiah said that there is a need to conduct programmes in rural areas towards popularising Kodava art forms among the youth.

“There is a plan to organise Kodava Sahitya Vishwa Sammelana,” she said.

Member Babbira Saraswathi said that the ‘Kembatti’, ‘Meda’ and ‘Kudiya’ communities which have immensely contributed to Kodava art and culture should be brought to the mainstream of society.

Another member Mechira Nanaiah suggested organising programmes at ‘Mund Mane’ and ‘Ain Mane’, directed towards the progress of Kodava linguistic communities.

He felt there is a need to digitally preserve the aspects of Kodava tradition.