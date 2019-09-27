'Plans to ferry tourists in electric vehicles'

There are ample opportunities for promotion of tourism in the Western Ghats. Development projects will be chalked out to make use of these opportunities, said Tourism Department Assistant Director Raju.

He was speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of World Tourism Day at Balehole on Friday.

Raju said homestays and hotels are catering to the needs of tourists. "If they offer good service and food, then tourists will visit them again. Tourism also helps in improving the economy of the region."

He said there were plans to take tourists in electric vehicles to Panchatheertha (Five water spots) in River Bhadra, near Kalasa, on the day of Shivarathri.

Ace Paddlers Manager Sowmya said, "The institute is holding river rafting in River Bhadra at Balehole in a professional manner. There is no danger in river rafting, it will provide a thrilling experience."

More than 50 persons took part in the free river rafting, covering a distance of 6 km, in River Bhadra on the occasion.