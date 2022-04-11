Plans underway for medical college in Udupi: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that plans are underway to open a government medical college under the PPP model in Udupi.

The Infrastructure Development Corporation Karnataka (iDeCK) is drafting a detailed project report for the medical college, he said.

The report will be made available soon so that additional work can be taken up, he added.

The government’s, as well as medical profession aspirants’ interests, will be protected, said the chief minister.