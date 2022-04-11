Plans underway for medical college in Udupi: CM

Plans underway for medical college in Udupi: CM

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 11 2022, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 00:04 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that plans are underway to open a government medical college under the PPP model in Udupi.

The Infrastructure Development Corporation Karnataka (iDeCK) is drafting a detailed project report for the medical college, he said.

The report will be made available soon so that additional work can be taken up, he added.

The government’s, as well as medical profession aspirants’ interests, will be protected, said the chief minister.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

government medical college
Udupi
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Related videos

What's Brewing

New plant species of 'Cherry Blossom' found in Manipur

New plant species of 'Cherry Blossom' found in Manipur

The forecast on Neptune is chilly - and getting colder

The forecast on Neptune is chilly - and getting colder

Man kills self as boss asks to send 'wife for a night'

Man kills self as boss asks to send 'wife for a night'

Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive

Banarasi sari weavers toil to keep tradition alive

'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah

'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah

Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation

Ukraine crisis: How Meta fumbled propaganda moderation

 