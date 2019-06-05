‘Plant saplings to increase green cover’

All of us should come forward to conserve forests, said Principal District and Sessions Judge Umesh M Adiga.

“We have to plant and nurture saplings in our surroundings,” said the judge.

He was speaking after planting a sapling on account of World Environment Day, organised by the Forest Department, Legal Services Authority, on the judge’s house premises on Wednesday.

Adiga added, “There is an increase in pollution in the world. There is a need to increase the green cover in our surroundings.”

Deputy Conservator of Forests H R Kumar said that the Forest Department will plant the saplings of tabebuia, nerale, gooseberry, jack on the premises of the government office.

‘Check use of plastic’

“There is a need to create a plastic-free atmosphere in our surroundings,” said wildlife guard Sathish Gowda.

Speaking at World Environment Day organised jointly by Bhadra Wildlife Division, Hoysala Adventure Club, Yuva Spandana at Muthodi on Wednesday, he said that there is a need to give priority to clan the tourist spots.

A cleanliness drive was carried out at the Ukkuda Falls and the surroundings of Muthodi on the occasion.