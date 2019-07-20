PM Kisan scheme: Documents of 1.25 L farmers collected

The documents of 1.25 lakh farmers in Chikkamagaluru district have been collected for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. As many as 1.23 lakh documents have been uploaded in the software.

The PM-Kisan scheme aims at boosting the income of the farmers by providing them Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments.

As per the crop survey, the district has a list of 2.28 lakh farmers. The documents are being collected as per the guidelines of the government. The process of uploading the copies of documents like Aadhaar, pahani, bank account and self-declaration letter into the software is in progress.

The process of uploading the documents is being taken up by agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, panchayat raj and revenue department officials under Farmer Registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System (FRUITS).

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar said, “As per the list of farmers prepared under the crop survey, the documents are being uploaded. The list of beneficiaries is prepared based on the software.”

Those who pay income tax, whose monthly pension is above Rs 10,000, government employees and NRI landowners, are not eligible to avail the facility.

The farmers can register their names at Atalji Jana Snehi Kendra, Raitha Samparka Kendra. The process of uploading the documents is likely to be completed by July end, said joint director of agriculture department T M Somasundar to DH.

Village accountant Lavakumar said, “We log in to the software and then upload the documents. The uploaded documents are verified by the assistant agriculture officer.”