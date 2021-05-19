PM particular on making villages Covid-19-free

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the elected representatives, deputy commissioners and commissioners of city corporations in the state, via video conference on Tuesday.

Kodagu District In-charge Minister V Somanna, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Cariappa and DHO Dr Mohan were among those who took part in the virtual meeting.

During the conference, the prime minister called upon the chief ministers, district in-charge ministers and other elected members to take a pledge to fight against coronavirus, by taking the public into confidence.

Every village should be made free of Covid-19, he said and expressed there is a need to accelerate the vaccination drive in villages.

Awareness should be created among the rural population in this regard, he added.

"The deputy commissioners should make decisions by examining the situation for controlling the pandemic. Measures should be taken to ensure that agricultural activities are not hindered following the pandemic lockdown," he said.

Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to increase Covid-19 tests. He also expressed his confidence in winning against the pandemic.

The districts which have been able to control the spread of Covid-19 through effective measures can suggest such measures to other districts as well, he said.

He also requested the people in home quarantine to follow Covid-19 related guidelines strictly.

Also, others should use masks, follow social distancing and use sanitisers without fail, he said.

Speaking to the media after the video conference, Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that the number of positive cases is gradually coming down in the district.

The people's cooperation is a must towards the measures implemented by the district administration, she added.