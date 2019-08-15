''PM's 3 schemes to be implemented on a mission mode'

Buoyed by the successful implementation of Prime Minister’s Mudra Yojana (PMMY) and Prime Minister’s Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel is keen on ensuring the successful implementation of the Prime Minister’s three more schemes in the district.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel while addressing bankers at the review meeting, organised by Lead Syndicate Bank at Ocean Pearl Hotel on Wednesday,

said a huge public programme will be organised in the first week of October in order to implement ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’ (housing for all), ‘PSBloans in 59 minutes’ and ‘Udyami Mitra’ on a mission mode.

“The Union finance minister and finance secretary will attend this meeting,” Kateel said and added that bankers cannot be complacent as the finance secretary himself was monitoring the Prime Minister’s flagship schemes.

He also urged bankers to appoint officials who can communicate with their customers in local languages.

The release of the project report, submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was followed by a review meeting with bankers.

Syndicate Bank Regional Manager Ramakanth Bhat, Rajendra Y K elaborated on the schemes.

MLAs Umanath Kotian, Bharath Shetty, D Vedavyas Kamath, Sanjeeva Matandoor, Syndicate Bank Zonal office, Manipal, General Manager Bhaskar Hande, Lead Bank Manager Praveen M P among others were also present at the meeting.