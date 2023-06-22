POCSO court directs cops to pay Rs 5L compensation; second incident in seven months

For the second time in seven months, Pocso court ordered an Investigating officer (IO) of Women Police Station (WPO) to pay a compensation of Rs five lakh from his own pocket to two daily wage labourers.

Additional District and Sessions and POCSO court Judge K M Radhakrishna ordered WPO Inspector A C Lokesh and team to pay a compensation of Rs five lakh from their pockets to two men who had languished in jail for over eight months due to lapses in the investigation into the rape case of a minor girl.

In February 2021, the WPO, based on the confession of a minor rape victim, who was forced to terminate her foetus, had registered a case under Pocso against one Prasad who was working as a labourer. The victim withdrew her earlier statement and later accused one Sandesh of sexually assaulting her.

Later in December 2022, the victim in the presence of the Women police station sub-inspector Srikala accused her father Chandrappa (54 years) of sexually harassing her for the past three years. Judge Radhakrishna listing serious lapses in the police investigation, declared that it was unfortunate that IO Lokesh, had given a clean chit to three accused men, Prasad, Sandesh and Rathnappa in the chargesheet, even before they received the DNA report.

The order pointed out that Lokesh cleverly ignored Sandesh, whom the victim had earlier accused of rape, by not collecting his blood samples for DNA test. Towards the end of the trial, the court received the DNA report.

According to DNA experts, none of the three accused named in the FIR including the victim’s father, are the biological father of the foetus.

“The IO blindly filed the chargesheet against the victim’s father only on the basis of the victim’s manipulated statement,” read the order. “The IO and his team shall be held responsible for the false implication of innocent persons in the process of protecting the real and possible culprits,” Judge Radhakrishna said.

The order said the IO and his team should pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim’s father Chandrappa and Rs one lakh to Prasad within 40 days.

The Judge declaring that IO and his team were responsible for investigation lapses, manipulation of documents and misuse of power and position and directed the copy of the judgment to be forwarded to the principal secretary of home affairs and Mangaluru Commissioner of police for necessary action.